Booze With Your Brunch? Cracker Barrel Adding Alcohol to Menu

Cracker Barrel restaurants are known for having big groups of people come in for their brunch specials, and beginning soon you'll be able to order mimosas and beer, along with your favorite southern homecooked foods at the chain.

For the first time in its 51 year history, the restaurant chain and old country store is adding a limited alcohol menu to its stores. Early this year the company began adding beer, wine, and mimosas to a number of test locations (mainly in Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee). The testing phase went so well that the change will now be moved to all of their 660 stores in 45 states. The company announced that this change will be permanent and will be available at most of their locations by the end of the year.

Cracker Barrel got its start back in 1969 in Lebanon, Tennessee. They became publicly traded on the stock exchange 12 years later in 1981 and became a billion-dollar company by the early 1990s.

The restaurant caters towards southern comfort foods and is known for its big breakfast platters. They are also known for their extensive gift shop, which is a hallmark of the company and is typically connected to the restaurant itself. The Cracker Barrel in Sioux Falls is located at 2409 South Shirley Avenue.

More information can be found on the company's website at CrackerBarrel.com.