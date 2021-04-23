Books n Brewz Closing Permanently

Books n Brews opened in April of 2019 in the former Fernson and Breadico building on 8th street.

The combination of a pizza restaurant, book store, and bar that offers live music and karaoke was one of a kind for the Sioux Falls area.

Books n Brews was building a following when Covid hit. They closed temporarily in April of 2020, just shy of their one-year anniversary.

And then a miracle happened. An anonymous donation kept them in business.

However, the struggles that Covid brought to many in the restaurant and bar industry proved to be too much for owners Angela Kull and Travis Graham.

On Books n Brews Facebook page, this was posted on April 22, "It is with a broken heart that we write this post. Books n Brewz Pizzeria has closed for good. We will deeply miss all of our customers that became friends and some like family. We tried everything we could to make it through this pandemic. The oven has gone cold, the stage has gone dark and the atmosphere is eerily silent. But we will always have the happy memories of the times spent serving and getting to know all of you. Thank you for everything! Much love from The BnB Crew!"

The closure seems sudden and they've been down and out before. Who knows, maybe Books n Brews will make yet another comeback.

Wishing them all the best.

