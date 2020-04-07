Body Found along Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Police are currently holding an investigation regarding a body that was found along the Big Sioux River over the weekend.

Dakota News Now is reporting that a passerby came across the body while walking on Sunday afternoon (April 5) north of 6th Street.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told Dakota News Now, the body has not been identified at this time. Authorities have requested that an autopsy be conducted to determine the cause of death.

According to Clemens, the autopsy is scheduled to happen sometime this week.

As of now, no further information is being released in the case.

Dakota News Now reports that a portion of the bike trail where the body was discovered needed to be shut down on Sunday while police conducted their initial investigation.

More details as they become available.

Source: Dakota News Now

