Board of Education Names New Sioux Falls Superintendent

The Sioux Falls School District has named a successor to Superintendent Brian Maher.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Dr. Jane Stavem has been named as the district's new leader. The Board of Education made the announcement official on Friday (March 6).

Throughout her 31 years in education, Dr. Stavem has served as a music teacher, director of curriculum and instruction, Assistant Superintendent, and Superintendent.

Dr. Stavem has worked in education in a number of states, mostly Minnesota and Nebraska. She most recently served as the superintendent in Lake Washington, a school district outside of Seattle, Washington.

According to Dakota News Now, pending a background check and contract negotiation, Stavem will assume her role as Sioux Falls School District Superintendent on (July 1). That's when current superintendent Dr. Brian Maher will officially step down.

Maher has served as the district's superintendent for nearly five years.

Source: Dakota News Now

