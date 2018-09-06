‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Is the Best-Selling Blu-ray of 2018

Contrary to the narrative in some circles that Star Wars: The Last Jedi permanently and irrevocably destroyed the Star Wars franchise, the film’s Blu-ray, released about four months ago, is already a hot seller. In fact, it’s the best-selling Blu-ray of 2018 to date, according to The Numbers . And everything else in the top 10 is way behind. Here are their current sales:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - 3.01 million units sold Black Panther - 2.62 million Thor: Ragnarok - 2.34 million Coco - 2.25 million The Greatest Showman - 1.75 million Justice League - 1.54 million Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - 1.38 million It - 921,473 Blade Runner 2049 - 827,421 Ferdinand - 688,996

This also means that Disney has all four of the top selling Blu-rays of the year; The Last Jedi , Black Panther , Thor: Ragnarok , and Coco . That’s pretty darn good.

Comparing these numbers to previous years, The Last Jedi has already nearly outpaced last year’s top-selling Blu-ray, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , which moved 3.04 million copies in 2017. It does lag well behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens , though, which sold a whopping 5.56 million discs. So if you want to argue that The Force Awakens was not as popular as The Last Jedi , I suppose those numbers bolster your argument.

The fact that The Last Jedi , for all the online “controversy,” still sold more than 3 million units in a shrinking home video market suggests the movie was a hit among many Star Wars fans and more casual moviegoers. Bring on Episode IX ! But will that movie sell as many Blu-rays as The Force Awakens or The Last Jedi ? That will be the real test.