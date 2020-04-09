Blood Donors Needed in South Dakota

Calling all able and healthy blood donors. If you are healthy please consider donating blood today. The Community Blood Bank says blood donations are more vital than ever before.

Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank, says, “Donations continue to fall with many community members avoiding public events including blood donations. We are nearing the lowest blood supply levels we have seen in many years."

Several cities across the region are staging pop-up donation sites:

Sunshine Foods, Lennox, SD April 9, 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Brookings, SD 7:00 AM - 2:30 PM

Prairie Lakes Healthcare System, Watertown, SD April 13, 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

According to the American Association of Blood Banks, “Blood centers across the country are experiencing a decrease in donation appointments and cancellation of blood drives due to travel restrictions and social distancing efforts. There is a potential to adversely impact the availability of blood as more blood drives may be canceled, fewer healthy donors will be available to sustain the blood supply. While we cannot predict blood supply needs during a pandemic, we know that a sufficient supply of blood must remain available to treat patients.”

Due to new hospital policies associated with visitors to the hospitals during COVID-19, blood donors need to make an appointment. You can schedule an appointment at Sanford Health or Avera Health.

