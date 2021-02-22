For weeks in the state of Texas, residents have been suffering from the extreme winter weather. This type of weather may not seem like a big deal to anyone living up North. However, these colder temperatures could be dangerous for people who aren't used to living in these conditions.

No heat, no power, barely any running water...these are basic necessities we need to live in the modern world. Just imagine living with no power or water for days on end.

So how can you help the people of Texas during this trying time? Donate blood.

The Community Blood Bank provides ample opportunities to donate blood in the Sioux Empire during times of struggle. The on-going COVID-19 pandemic is the perfect example of this. Representatives from the Community Blood Bank explains:

Over the last several months there has been a drastic swing in the use of blood with our community hospital patients. Many residents, with health conditions, have reserved from going to the hospital during the pandemic. With the pandemic lingering, critically ill patients are requiring treatment that demands the use of blood products. This long-term situation, coupled with the extreme weather conditions that we experienced last week, has depleted local blood supplies. Volunteer blood donors are essential during this critical time in our community's history. Regardless of your blood type, donors will impact the lives of our local patients as we struggle to maintain a strong supply.

Here are the blood donation centers that are up and running this week around the Sioux Falls area. All blood drives are asking donors to call or visit their websites to schedule appointments ahead of time. As a reminder: Donors must be at least 17-years-old. Donors who are 16-years-old can participate with a parent's consent. Those forms can be found here.

Monday, February 22- SDSU Campus, Brookings, SD from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. and 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. (https://www. signupgenius.com/go/ SDSUBloodDrive )

Wednesday, February 24- Flandreau Community Center, (802 W. Community Dr.), Flandreau, SD from 7:30 AM to 11A M. and 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. (https://www. signupgenius.com/go/ BloodDriveFlandreau )

Thursday, February 25- Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, (1201 N West Ave.), Sioux Falls, SD from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM. (https://www. signupgenius.com/go/ DennySanfordPremierCenterBlood Drive )

Avera McKennan Donor Room (Avera McKennan Plaza 2, 1301 S. Cliff Ave., 4th floor, donor parking by valet area) Sioux Falls, SD: Monday – Thursday: 8:00 AM to 6:00 AM. Friday: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. PLEASE CALL 605-322-7111 (http:// cbblifeblood.org/donate/ donation-locations/ )

Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room (1305 W. 18th St. / Main Hospital Locken Lobby, Donors are to use valet parking), Sioux Falls, SD: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. PLEASE CALL 605-333-6444 (http:// cbblifeblood.org/donate/ donation-locations/ )