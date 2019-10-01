Black Friday conjures up two things: super low sale prices and last-minute turkey dinner fixings. Do either of these concern you?

Only if you are brave or a procrastinator!

For those who are planners, you will be doing your Thanksgiving dinner shopping ahead of time and checking your grocery list like it's a live or die situation. Therefore, no day-of trips to find items at a store that may not be open.

Then there are those who suit up in body armor to battle the crowds of Black Friday shopping.

Be aware that on Thanksgiving Day Costco and Sam's Club are staying closed. Other big-box retailers who will not be open include Lowes, Home Depot, TJ Max, Home Goods, Marshalls, and Petco.

Wait for it, there will be more.

Source: Businessinsider.com