This years NFL Wild Card Saturday had a different twist and it wasn't just the fact that they added the word "Super" to the day.

The National Football League added two additional teams to the playoffs in 2020 and that created six games on Wild Card Weekend, three per day.

The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all were victorious and advanced to the Divisional Round next week with their wins on Saturday.

Buffalo started the day off with a win over the Indianapolis Colts as they were able to hold off a late rally from Indy to secure their first playoff win in over 20 years, 27-24.

The Rams pulled off the only upset of the day as they were able to defeat Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks on the road 30-20.

Tom Brady secured his first win in the playoffs with Tampa in the night cap as they took care of the Washington Football Team.

Sunday will wrap up Wild Card Weekend with Tennessee and Baltimore, New Orleans and Chicago as well Cleveland and Pittsburgh all in action.

