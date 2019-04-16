Bill Maher Coming to Sioux Falls in August

You can bet President Donald Trump will be the brunt of many of Bill Maher's jokes when he makes a Sioux Falls comedy stop at the Washington Pavilion later this summer.

KSFY TV reports that Maher plans to bring his unfiltered stand-up routine to the Sioux Empire for one night only on Sunday, (August 18) at 7PM.

The host of HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" is known for his ultra sarcastic attitude, political satire, and sociopolitical commentary.

Every political party is fair game when it comes to Maher's jokes, but if you're a regular viewer of his HBO Show, you know all too well that conservatives and the Republican far right are typically at the bulls-eye of most of his political targeted arrows.

Those in attendance that night can also expect Maher to express his views on a wide variety of other topics such as; religion, political correctness and yes, even his counterparts in the mass media.

According to KSFY, tickets for Maher's Washington Pavilion show go on sale to the general public at 9:30 AM this Friday, (April 19).

More information regarding Maher and his Sioux Falls performance can be found here .

Source: KSFY TV