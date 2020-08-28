The Big Ten Conference decided against fall football a few weeks ago, but now there's a chance that they are reversing direction.

Multiple outlets, including ESPN, are reporting that the Big Ten is discussing different start dates to the season including beginning on Thanksgiving weekend. This is just a discussion at this point with multiple scenarios on the table including starting in January.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports that an early January start is still the most popular for the conference, but the main goal is to avoid having to change schedules for Fall 2021.

The Big Ten decided on August 11 that they would postpone the fall season and would look to start in the spring. Now that the movement seems to have transitioned to more of a winter start, a scenario that includes playing games at US Bank Stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium, and Ford Field are being discussed according to ESPN.

Three of the five "Power Five" conferences are planning on starting the season as scheduled. Those three are the ACC, Big 12, and SEC.