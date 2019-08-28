Big Sioux River Contamination, Agropur Fined by DENR

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has fined Agropur, Inc. (Agropur) $66,360 for Surface Water Discharge Permit violations at their facility in Lake Norden.

According to a release by the State of South Dakota, Agropur’s Lake Norden wastewater treatment plant discharges to the Big Sioux River under a Surface Water Discharge Permit that became effective on November 1, 2018. Since discharges began on April 9, 2019, Agropur has reported violations of its limits for ammonia, nitrates, conductivity, and alkalinity. In addition, Agropur had two emergency discharges due to operational errors and laboratory results indicated their discharge could be toxic to minnows and water fleas.

The cheese processing plant operates a wastewater treatment plant in Lake Norden to treat the wastewater generated by its operations.

DENR staff continue to work with Agropur to ensure the necessary corrective actions are taken as soon as possible.

Source: SD.gov