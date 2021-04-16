Big Announcement Regarding 2021 Hot Harley Nights

Hot Harley Nights. The epic multi-day event that draws thousands of motorcycles, leathers, and great music to Sioux Falls will be back in 2021.

This year's main musical entertainment is the country music star is Rodney Atkins.

The 25th Anniversary of Hot Harley Nights will be July 9 -11 promising an action-packed weekend including live music, food, Rhett Rotten's Wall of Death, Hooligan Dirt Dash Flat Track Racing, ride-in bike show, poker run, camping, and of course, the legendary motorcycle parade. Arch Allies will be back and they are fantastic! They are a high-energy tribute band featuring the music of Journey, Styx, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon, and Boston. Rick Monroe and the Hitmen will also perform.

Many of the events begin at J&L Harley-Davidson while the parade ends at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds where much of the live music will be performed, including Rodney Atkins.

The entire weekend is geared toward the Make-a-Wish Foundation of South Dakota and much-needed funds are raised for the kids. You'll have a chance to win a 2020 all-black Harley-Davidson Street Glide and a weekend getaway for you and a companion. All of the details and purchase of raffle tickets can be found here. Also, check out the VIP packages that will blow you away!