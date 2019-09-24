Permanent Bike Parking Purchased For Sioux Falls Levitt Shell

The Levitt at the Falls is an outdoor music venue located in Falls Park West here in Sioux Falls. The Levitt held over 30 concerts in it's inaugural year and from here on will do around 50 free concerts each summer, featuring acclaimed artists in a wide range of music genres.

One of the things I enjoy about the location of the Levitt is that it is easily accessible from the cities bike trail system. And now some good news from the Falls Area Bicyclists. This great group of folks is purchasing permanent bicycle racks to be utilized by patrons of the Levitt.

Falls Area Bicyclists announced that they are “happy to announce that we have committed $900 from a combination of member dues and Falls Area Bicyclists Trail Challenge proceeds to purchase permanent bicycle racks for installation at the Levitt Music Shell in cooperation with the City of Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation.

We are thrilled with how well received the bicycle parking was in its’ inaugural year and excited about what’s to come in the years ahead with future concerts at the Levitt Music Shell where we are building community through music and bicycles!”