Betting Odds for Championship Week and the Super Bowl

There are only three games left in the NFL season and the stakes have never been higher both on and off the field.

As the games dwindle down, more of the public wants to get action on the big games culminating with the most bet sporting event each year... The Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans for the AFC Championship and the San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Championship.

Here are the odds for both games:

Kansas City -7.5 v Tennessee and O/U 52

San Francisco 49ers -7 v Green Bay and O/U 45

The winners of these games will advance to Miami for the Super Bowl.

Kansas City is 11-10 favorites to win the Super Bowl followed by San Francisco who are 7-5, Tennessee at 15-2 and Green Bay at 17-2.

The Chiefs will be the betting favorite too among the public after their historic win on Sunday, but there could be some big value in Green Bay who could make the argument with Aaron Rodgers they have as good of chance as anybody.

Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami on Feb 2 on Fox.