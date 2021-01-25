Best ‘Times’ to Update License Tags in Minnehaha County

I have lived in Sioux Falls for 20 or more years you know what it's like. Your color is due. The notice has been picked up at the mailbox. Your license tags for your vehicles are due.

An event like this used to set fear into your day. We are from South Dakota. We don't have to wait for anything. Lines are for California and New York and other metropolitan areas. We don't like to wait and we won't wait. But we used to have to, for quite a while at the Treasures' office at the Minnehaha County Courthouse. Any more, those waits are pretty much a thing of the past.

First off, they have a small army of workers in place. It's efficient and quick and for the most part, even if there is a line, it doesn't take too long to get through it. Monday I did something I should have done years ago, I asked;

What's the best day and time to come to the Minnehaha County courthouse to get your vehicle tags updated?

I didn't catch his name, but the guy who got me out and on my way in record time, [on the last week of the month mind you] said, 1:00 PM to 4 PM seems to be the time to avoid. If there is going to be a line it's there. Followed closely by 11:30 AM to about 12:45 PM. I 'was in luck. I walked right in and sure enough, there was a bit of a line behind me when I left.

So what are the absolute BEST times to Tag Up and get out? He said, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, get here right when they open at 8:00 AM. 8 to 10 on any of those days isn't too bad. Second, on his list was about 4:00 PM close. He did mention, don't come at 4:00 PM if you have a bunch of work to be done. But if you're just coming in for tags, that's a great time.

It used to be such a pain, now, it's not bad. You can pay with a debit card if you like [there is a service fee though] but a check works just fine too. You may want to practice up actually writing a check if you haven't done so in a while.

There you have it. The Best Times to update your vehicle tags. Thank you for sharing this with your time-starved friends on Facebook and Twitter!

