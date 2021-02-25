Best Chili in South Dakota Found in Sioux Falls Restaurant

Today is national chili day and if you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website.

For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of chili on a cold, wintery day. In fact, it's one of the few things in general that I like about winter. And, in my opinion, the midwest states make the best chili in the country. You can find a tasty bowl at a bunch of different restaurants around the Sioux Empire, and one lucky diner has the best bowl in the entire state, according to the national website, Mental Floss.

So where is it? Phillips Avenue Diner, on Phillips Avenue, of course!

Mental Floss not only applauds the Diner's retro feel but writes that it's some of the best diner chili you can find anywhere.

Yesterday, when I read that the best bowl of chili in the state of South Dakota was only a few miles away from where I live, I knew what was on the menu for dinner that evening. And I can confirm it's some of the best chili I've ever had!

As for neighboring states, the best bowl of chili in Iowa is at Quinten's Bar and Deli, with locations in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City. In Minnesota, it's found at the Loon Cafe in Minneapolis. In Nebraska, the best bowl is found at the Hi-Way Diner in Lincoln. And in the state of North Dakota, the best bowl is at the Dogmahaul Doghaus (great name) in Bismarck.

To see the full list from mental floss, click here.