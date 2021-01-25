Bernie Sanders Turns ‘Cold Meme’ Into Shirt For Charity

Bernie Sanders is once again taking the world by storm with his latest appearance at the Presidential Inauguration of our 46th President, Joseph R. Biden.

Historically, a President's Inauguration day happens on the 20th of January. It's not a huge surprise that the temperature in Washington D.C. is typically pretty cold on any given January day. Naturally, guests attending the Inauguration festivities dress for the elements. However, for some reason, the internet was exploding over Senator Bernie Sander's mittens as well as his overall body language during the ceremony!

Rightfully so, this is now called Bernie Sander's "Cold Meme."

The Vermont Senator is literally becoming one of the nation’s (and quite possibly the world’s) most popular headlines! There's a lot going on in the world today, so it's nice to see that the "Cold Meme" is bringing people together. This meme is doing more than just making people laugh, it's even bringing food to the tables of struggling families in Vermont.

The Bernie Sanders' campaign created a “Chairman Sanders Crewneck” with the infamous meme front and center. According to an article from Rolling Stone, the sweater is now on sale for $45 "with 100% of the proceeds going to Meals on Wheels Vermont."

Bernie Sanders' campaign

The popularity of this meme is truly unbelievable and is by far, one of the first positive highlights of 2021. According to Bernie Sanders' campaign, there is an astonishing number of requests for this item. So yes you can order your sweatshirt. However, the campaign has warned buyers that, "Due to overwhelming demand for this item, it may be a few weeks until you receive your sweatshirt.”

You can order your "Chairman Sanders Crewneck” by clicking here.

