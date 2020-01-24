Bernie Sanders & Portugal the Man Visit Sioux Empire This Weekend

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders has been very busy with the President's impeachment trial. But on Sunday he is making a quick trip to Sioux City, Iowa to stump for his bid to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States.

The rally will be held at the Sioux City Convention Center Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. Others joining Sanders at the event will include Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, filmmaker Michael Moore, and musical guest Portugal the Man.

KMEG Sioux City is reporting because the impeachment trial is not going on Sunday this gives Bernie a chance to travel to Iowa for the appearance.