Bernhard Langer, Davis Love III Commit to Sanford International

With 113 professional wins during his 45-year career including the 1985 and 1993 Masters Bernhard Langer will join PGA Champions Davis Love III, Jack Nicklaus and Dave Stockton in the second annual Sanford International.

Langer is one of the most dominant golfers to ever play on the PGA TOUR Champions, winning 40 tournaments including a record 11 senior major championships. Langer recently won the Senior Open with a five-shot victory at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Course.

1997 PGA Championship winner and two-time Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III will also play in the 2019 Sanford International. Love III, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, has 21 career PGA TOUR wins and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.

Tickets to the Sanford International are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Tickets start at $10.

Source: Paul Heinert, Sanford Health Media Relations