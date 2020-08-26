Beresford High School Staff and Students Test Positive COVID-19

On Monday Beresford High School Superintendent Brian Field shared a letter relaying information about students and staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

The small town just south of Sioux Falls reported three Elementary staff members and one Middle / High School staff members along with diagnosed with COVID-19.

It was stated that as of Wednesday morning the District has four staff members in isolation and eight staff members and seven students in quarantine.

The letter went on to clarify that “Staff members and students who test positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for ten (10) days from the first onset of symptoms and must be fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications. Staff members and students who are verified close contacts are required to quarantine for fourteen (14) days since their last contact with a person who has COVID-19.