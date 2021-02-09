Benefit Planned for Yoga Instructor Who Suffers Medical Emergency

Over the next few days, a series of different events are being planned all over the Sioux Empire to benefit a local female yoga instructor who recently suffered a medical emergency.

Her name is Kendra Brouwer.

Kendra stopped breathing in the middle of the night on Wednesday morning (February 3). Her husband found her unresponsive, called paramedics, and starting performing CPR. Kendra ended up being put on life support, but on Friday (February 5), in a sign that miracles happen every single day, Kendra woke up and is now moving around, and her doctors are confident she is going to make a full recovery.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As miraculous as Kendra's story is, so is her reputation throughout the yoga community here in the area. Kendra teaches yoga to a countless number of people all over the community. Those who know Kendra know she has a reputation for having a big heart. She is the type of person that would do anything for anyone. My wife, who knows her well, describes Kendra as a kind spirit.

That is why so many people here in the Sioux Empire are coming together right now to help organize a series of different events that will help benefit Kendra and her family during this time of need.

Things actually kick off today with a yoga event that's being called "An Evening of Yoga for Kendra Brouwer." It gets underway today from 4:00 to 9:00 PM at Ignite Fitness Studio, with a number of different sessions conducted by other instructors within the yoga community.

The main purpose of this event is to come together in a show of support to pray for and encourage Kendra and her family during this time.

According to Dakota News Now, today's event is actually just the beginning of a week-long series of events planned by other businesses and organizations throughout Sioux Falls to benefit Kendra.

Other things planned include an auction, details on that can be found at kendra.givesmart.com. Outback Steakhouse is also planning a day devoted to Kendra next Tuesday (February 16). They will prepare a special $20.00 meal available to be purchased from 11:00 to 1:30 PM and again for takeout from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. 100% of the proceeds that day will be donated to Kendra and her family.

You can learn more about what else is going on during the week for Kendra Brouwer here.

Source: Dakota News Now