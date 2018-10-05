Beetlejuice Is Returning to Theaters for One Night Only This Month

The ghost with the most is heading back to theaters. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Tim Burton classic, Beetlejuice will be returning to theaters at the end of the month. Showings are set to air on Wednesday, October 26, 2018. The film was originally released in 1988 and had an all-star cast including Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Catherine O-Hara, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton.

The story follows a couple who are forced to haunt their own home after their untimely deaths. When a new family moves in, the couple tries everything they can think of to scare them away but end up failing. Desperately seeking help, they summon "Beetlejuice" then things take a turn for the worst.

Showtimes haven't been announced just yet! So make plans with the family and head to the theaters on the 26th to see Beetlejuice for a limited time!

Source: ew.com