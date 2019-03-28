A Beaver Creek Minnesota girl has a perfect bracket heading into the Sweet 16.

Lexxus Wessels, age 12, has not missed a game so far on her bracket and her Mom has confirmed that she submitted the bracket before the NCAA Tournament began.

She is the daughter of Misty Kolbrek and Andrew Wessels.

Unfortunately her father Andrew passed away in 2012, but March Madness was his favorite time of the year and Duke was his favorite team.

So you can see Lexxus is taking Duke all the way to the Final Four and the National Championship game where she has Duke losing to her Mom's favorite team, North Carolina.

Provided by Misty Kolbrek with permission

Her Mom said that her family has always been torn between Duke and North Carolina so they have had some passionate debates and viewing experiences over the years.

Other than Duke and North Carolina, Lexxus picked out her bracket by selecting a lot the games by picking the opposite of her friends.

Apparently that is working and we will see if young Lexxus can keep the perfect bracket going throughout the Sweet 16 and Final Four.