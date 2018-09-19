Since getting nominated for an Oscar this year, Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet has been busy building quite the resumé. He chopped off his hair to play Henry V next, he’s reuniting with Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig for her Little Women , and he’ll star in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune . But before all of that, he’s got a new drama coming out.

In Beautiful Boy , Chalamet plays Nic, a young college kid who struggles with meth addiction. The film comes from Danish director Felix van Groeningen ( The Broken Circle Breakdown ) and is based on two memoirs written by son and father Nic and David Sheff. Steve Carell plays his father, who takes him to rehab and tries to understand what his son his going through. If the new trailer proves anything, it’s that Chalamet is one heck of a great on-screen crier – but anyone who saw the Call Me By Your Name credits knows this.

The film made its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month, and while I wasn’t a fan of it , it does feature another solid performance from Chalamet. And you can expect to see him back in the awards race this season, though in the Supporting race this time around. Beautiful Boy , which also stars Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan, hits theaters October 12.