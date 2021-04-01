Be Like This Guy and Polar Plunge For the Special Olympics

Since it began, thousands of brave souls plunged into icy waters for Special Olympics. If you would like to add this to your resume of helping others, let's get ready to Plunge! This year, it's taking place at J&L Harley-Davidson in Sioux Falls on May 1. Yes, it's a Saturday, so you have plenty of time to warm up before heading back to work on Monday.

Registration begins at 11:00 A.M. and the Plunge begins at 1:00 P.M.

The Special Olympics of South Dakota (SOSD) and Law Enforcement Torch Run have teamed up to invite you to go Freezin' for a Reason on May 1st. To support and raise funds to see those we love compete in sports they love is reason enough. That's a big win.

Here's what to do:

1. Set your fundraising goals prior to the event and collect pledges in exchange for the opportunity to jump into icy waters. ($100 minimum)

2. Decide if you want to PLunge an individual or with friends, classmates, co-workers, etc.

3. Decide on a fun theme. Some Plunge in tuxes and dresses. Others in costumes. Get creative!

4. Show up at J&L Harley-Davidson on May 1st for a wonderful day. J& L is located at 2601 W 60th St N, Sioux Falls, SD 57107

One more thing: High school or college students who participate will also have the opportunity to win a $500 scholarship.

Results Radio is proud to be on board as a sponsor for this great event. Let's Plunge!

Photo used with permission by Brad Peterson

