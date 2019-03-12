Basketball Fans Traveling for State Tournaments, Use Caution

Come state tournament time in South Dakota one this is for certain. The weather will be a challenge. As the next mid-March storms roll through we have basketball fans traveling to both sides of the state to support their teams. The state high school basketball tournaments begin Thursday in Aberdeen, Rapid City and Sioux Falls.

Officials are urging citizens to make preparations now which includes adjusting travel plans for a late-winter storm this week that will cover most of the state with several inches of snow, high winds and freezing rain. The latest National Weather Service forecast calls for the heaviest snow to begin falling in western and central South Dakota Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, portions of eastern and south central South Dakota will see freezing rain or heavy rain, which could result in downed power lines and flooding. The central part of the state can expect winds as high as 70 miles per hour, which will bring blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility.

Snow is expected throughout most of South Dakota by Thursday before finally ending that afternoon and evening. Up to two feet of snow could fall in some areas.

Source: SD.GOV