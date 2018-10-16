You may or may not have been a victim of sexual harassment or assault but would you be able to identify the crime? With the proper training, you could prevent that hardship for someone.

The Compass Center will host a two-day training session called Safe Bars this Thursday and Friday (October 18-19). Safe Bars is a program that teaches bar and restaurant staff how to intervene when they see sexual harassment.

At least half of all sexual assaults involve alcohol consumption by the aggressor, the target, or both. This means it is critical that Sioux Falls builds a safer bar and restaurant culture, one that does not tolerate harassment or assault.

Safe Bars is an organization based in Washington, DC that provides training across the United States. This is a train-the-trainer opportunity. Those in attendance will commit to providing further training to bars and restaurants throughout the community.

Attendees at the two-day training will learn best practices in bystander intervention, ways that staff at an establishment can safely intervene, and how to be a good trainer.

Sessions both days are from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the Cataract Room of the Sioux Falls Sheraton Hotel.