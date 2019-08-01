As much as I love college football, I find myself agreeing sometimes with the contingent that has been calling for big time teams like Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and others to play bigger non conference games.

Alabama and Wisconsin must have been listening.

The University of Alabama and the University of Wisconsin will be playing a home and home series on the football field.

Wisconsin will host the first game in 2024 and Alabama will host the next year in 2025.

Not only is this a win for Wisconsin and Alabama, it is a win for all of college football.

The two teams will get a chance to take a huge step forward that year with a big time non conference game, plus it hopefully will spark more games by other Power 5 schools.

We all know 2024 is a date that is way out there, but the continued change throughout college football on scheduling is refreshing and the future dates look to be proving that.