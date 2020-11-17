Bad News About the Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan Event in 2021

It's an event that people around the Sioux Empire look forward to each year, but the Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan won't be coming back in 2021.

The Minnesota Twins announced today (November 17) that the 2021 Minnesota Twins winter caravan event is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision has been made for the safety of the players, staff, and fans of the team. Also of note, the Twins have canceled TwinsFest that was also scheduled for January.

Sioux Falls has been, for the most part, on the list of stops for the Twins caravan each year. The longstanding event features broadcasters, Twins legends, and Twins up-and-comers talking about the upcoming season and some fun stories. After a brief hiatus in 2018, the event returned to town in 2019 and 2020. The 2020 event featured Ehire Adrianza, Brent Rooker, Cory Provus, and T.C. Bear.

There is some form of good news though. The Twins have announced that there will be some virtual events that will be taking place throughout the offseason that will help keep fans engaged and excited for the 2021 Twins season.

The Minnesota Twins will enter the 2021 season after winning the American League Central Division title in 2020. Minnesota made its second consecutive playoff appearance this past season but fell in a three-game sweep to the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card round.

Minnesota is currently scheduled to open the 2021 regular season in Milwaukee on April 1, 2021. The first home game at Target Field is set for April 8, 2021, against the Seattle Mariners.

More information regarding the Twins Winter Caravan event being postponed and the upcoming schedule and events can be found through the Twins website.