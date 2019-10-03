The members of B-Squad Dog Rescue describe themselves in simple terms, "we aren't professionals...we aren't the A-Squad... we are just ordinary people doing what we can to help make a difference". And that, they have certainly done! Since 2014 they have helped rescue and transport 8,500 dogs to partner dog rescues across the midwest.

This completely volunteer-run organization is funded entirely by donations. Local families also foster dogs (and a few really adorable kitties) until they find forever homes.

Any pet owner and lover can tell you just how expensive caring for a canine or feline family member can be. B-Squad Dog Rescue believes that every little bit helps and that is what they're hoping for this weekend, with their "Fill the Little Red Wagon" event.

It's happening at Petsmart on Louise Avenue from 11 AM to 2 PM, this Sunday, October 6. You'll have a chance to meet-n-greet some of the wonderful "pets-to-be" that B-Squad is currently fostering. You can help out their rescue efforts by filling the "little red wagon" they"ll have with them and by making monetary donations.

The items which are always needed include:

Purina Pro-Plan Puppy/Dog food

X-large Puppy pads

Small fleece blankets

Bleach

Paper towels

Puppy and dog toys

You can see B-Squad's Wish List on Amazon.

B-Squad Dog Rescue is partnering with the Denny Sanford Premier Center and Miranda Lambert's Mutt Nation organization, so at this event, when you donate, you will have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Miranda Lambert's concert in Sioux Falls this month, as well as a meet and greet opportunity with her.

Additionally, B-Squad will be at the Miranda Lambert concert on October 12, collecting more items beginning at 4 PM.

For more information see B-Squad Dog Rescue online, or on Facebook.