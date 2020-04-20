Automania – August 22, 2020

Rare and classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and more parked right on the greens and fairways at SpringBrooke Events, Golf, and Grill in Beaver Creek, Minnesota. A family-friendly car show from 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

There will be vendors, food, drinks, soda, and music! The first band starts at 12:00 PM and music goes all day long until 9:00 PM. Enjoy a variety of music from some of the best local bands around!

Proceeds will go to benefit the Veteran’s Cemetery Fund, The El Riad Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, and the Rock County Foundation.

To volunteer at the event or pre-register your car, vendor booth, or food truck, contact Chris at 1-855-386-1275 or visit the website: www.automaniaatspringbrooke.com