The 2019 Austad's Sioux Falls Golf Expo is going to be epic because I will be showing off my long drive skills.

That's right, I will be competing against 25 listeners on Saturday, February 9 from noon to 3:00 PM at the Sanford Pentagon during the Sioux Falls Golf Expo.

If you want to become one of the 25 participants, listen to Overtime the week of January 21-25 and stay locked to @espn991sf on Twitter the week of January 28-February 1.

Once registered, you will want to hit the gym to have any chance of beating yours truly.

In addition to competing for a new driver, participants in the long drive competition will receive dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse and two free tickets to the Golf Expo.

The 2019 Austad's Sioux Falls Golf Expo is February 9-10 at the Sanford Pentagon.

Tickets cost only $5 in advance and $7.50 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online.

