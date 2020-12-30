Augustana, USF Basketball Season Begins this Weekend

The defending Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division champions University of Sioux Falls men's basketball team opens the season this Saturday and Sunday at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls and face the University of Mary.

The Coo is rated 2nd in the Preseason Men's Basketball Coaches South Division poll. U-Mary is 6th in the North Division.

Sioux Falls ladies begin a 4-game road trip at U-Mary on Saturday and Sunday.

The season opener for Augustana University men tips off this Saturday. The Vikings begin on the road with a pair at MSU Moorhead. AU is the number one pick in the NSIC Preseason Men's Basketball Coaches South Division poll.

For the Lady Vikings, their season home opener will be played at the Elmen Center against MSU Moorhead Saturday and Sunday.

The final non-conference game for the South Dakota women's basketball team will be tonight at 6:00 PM inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion. The Yotes are 3-3 in this young season with Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb, and Liv Korngable leading the senior class.

This weekend the USD men will have a pair against Denver. Both games will be played in Vermillion.

The South Dakota State men's basketball team will host Mount Marty on Monday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. in Frost Arena. The Lady Jackrabbits' next game is January 8-9 hosting Western Illinois.