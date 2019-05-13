Augustana University Student Arrested

An 18-year old woman awoke early Saturday morning to find a man in her bed. According to KSFY TV , 19-year old Peyton Zabel has been arrested.

With a statement from Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens, KSFY reports that the women told Zabel to leave her room but refused. He then started to grab her.

When officers arrived at the dorm they found Zabel still in the bed asleep. Zabel was taken to a hospital where his blood alcohol level was .163.

Zabel has not been charged with breaking and entering since the door to the dorm room was unlocked. He is charged with first-degree burglary.

Zabel plays both baseball and football at Augustana University and is suspended indefinitely from all athletic activity until the investigation is completed.