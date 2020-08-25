Augustana Tops the Nation in Post Graduation Jobs

If you are a student at Augustana University take pride in the fact that you've got a pretty good chance at finding a job after you graduate. Located in the heart of Sioux Falls, Augustana University just topped the nation in post-graduation employment opportunities. That's a big deal.

According to a career website, Zippea, and a press release issued on Tuesday, the rankings were determined by using the information found on the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and cross-referenced smaller institutions with data from the Department of Education College Scorecard data. Zippia researched institutions in each state with the highest listed job placement numbers, looking specifically at employment levels 10 years after graduation.

“Students attend college with the expectation of securing gainful employment. However, not all schools are equal in job placement success. Some colleges are vastly more supportive of their students’ post-graduation concerns than others. In particular, small colleges, with smaller class sizes and a stronger sense of community, do an excellent job at setting students up for success.” ~ Zippia's Kathy Morris

According to a recent report published by Augustana University, 99 percent of recent graduates seeking employment are employed in their major or chosen field. That percentage is amazing considering the research included 1,000 smaller universities with an enrollment of 1,000 to 5,000 students.