Augustana Softball Wins Second NCAA DII National Championship

For the second time in school history, the Augustana Vikings are on top of the NCAA DII softball world.

The Vikings needed two wins to secure its second championship on the final day of the 2019 tournament. Augustana defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville 6-4 in both games played on Monday (May 27). Augustana won the three game championship series 2-1. The championship is the first for the Vikings since 1991.

Augustana earned six spots on the DII all-tournament team, including pitcher Ashley Mickschl who was named most outstanding player. Mickschl pitched a total of 26.1 innings, allowing eight earned runs and striking out 14. Maggie Kadrlik, Kendall Cornick, Ashley Mickschl, Shannon Petersen, Kara McDougall and Mary Pardo.

The Vikings finished 61-11 overall on the season tying the school record for most wins in a single season.

More information regarding the championship wins and any further championship celebrations can be found through GoAugie .