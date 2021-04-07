Augustana Softball Ranked No.1 in the Country

In 2019 the Augustana Softball team was able to put together a spectacular season that was capped off with a National Championship.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Vikings were unable to defend their title in 2020 as their championships were canceled.

Now the defending champs are right back where they were when the 2019 season ended.

The Augustana Vikings Softball team is once again ranked No.1 in the latest NFSA poll.

Augie had been ranked No.3 and moved up to No.2 last week before getting the No.1 spot this week.

The Vikings are 17-3 on the season and were the No.1 ranked team in the NSIC prior to the season.

For more information on the Augustana Softball team, their roster, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.