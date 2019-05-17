Augustana Softball Off to the DII National Championship

Big things have been happening at the diamonds on Augustana's campus over the last few years.

Last season the baseball team won the National Championship and this year the softball team has a chance to accomplish the same thing.

Augustana Softball is off to the DII National Championship after winning the Super Regional.

The Vikings defeated Central Oklahoma 7-6 on Friday, scoring two runs in the bottom half of the seventh inning to advance to the National Championship.

The Division II Softball Championship will be held May 23-27 at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

If you would like to make the trip out west, tickets are available here.