Augustana Softball Off to Championship Site as No.1 Seed

Over the last few seasons, the softball world has taken notice of the Augustana softball team who are continuing to be the best at the DII level.

The Augie softball team is advancing to the championship site of the DII NCAA Tournament after winning the central regional.

Augustana defeated fellow NSIC foe Minnesota State 7-0 on Saturday and were dominant once again in victory.

Get our free mobile app

After jumping all over Minnesota State in the first inning scoring seven runs, Augustana only gave up three hits all game.

They will now enter the championship site in Denver and will play Valdosta State in a best of three game series beginning on Thursday.

The Vikings are still considered the defending national champions as they won the title in 2019 and last season the championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a look at the entire 2021 DII Softball Tournament bracket and the remaining teams.

Get our free mobile app

For more information on the Augustana softball team, the upcoming schedule, their roster, and news surrounding the program, you can visit their website.