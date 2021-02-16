Augustana Scores NSIC Men’s & Women’s POW Honors

With a double-sweep in college basketball, this past weekend two Augustana University seniors have been recognized by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

According to the NSIC, senior Hannah Mitby of the Augustana women's basketball team earned the weekly South Division Player of the week honor shooting 62 percent and averaging 22.5 points in back-to-back wins over the University of Sioux Falls. The Burnsville, Minnesota native tied her career-high with 23 points with 10 rebounds in the 80-74 win on Saturday.

For the men, it was Augie senior Tyler Riemersma who lit it up with a double-double and was 71.4 percent from the field against USF.

Augustana women (9-4) and Augie men (8-5) play their final pair of games this Friday and Saturday against Wayne State. Women on the road and the men play at the Sanford Pentagon.