Augustana Releases Photos of New Turf on Football Field

The college football season can't get here fast enough and with everyone doing previews and getting the fire hot, the teasing can be miserable.

After not being able to have fans in many parts of this country for the 2020 college football season if teams even had a season at all only adds to the excitement of the 2021 season.

The Augustana University Vikings released photos of their new turf on their football field and it looks awesome.

This is the first addition of new turf to KO Stadium and is a part of some major adjustments on campus at Augustana University.

They have broken ground on a new student housing development, added new track and field facilities, they are updating the current softball complex and they recently announced a decision to add D1 hockey and will be building a on campus hockey arena.

It will be great to see the new field at the first home game for the Augustana Vikings this fall as they will take the field on September 4.

For more information on Augustana Athletics, the new addition to the football stadium, the football schedule, or more, you can visit their website.