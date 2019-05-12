Augustana Captures its Second Strait NSIC Tournament Title

The Augustana baseball team is looking to get on the kind of run it did last season on their way to a national title and they are off to a good start.

The Vikings captured their second strait NSIC Tournament title on Sunday.

They defeated Minot State 13-8 in the NSIC Tournament final.

Augustana jumped out to a 9-0 lead but gave up seven runs in the 6th inning, yet some late runs allowed Augie to separate themselves for the win.

Entering the NSIC Tournament, Augie was ranked second in the NCAA Division II Central Region.

After going 4-0 over in the Tournament, they are projected to host one of the two regional sites for the Central Region with Central Missouri being the top-ranked team entering the weekend.

Central Missouri lost one game on their way to the MIAA Conference Championship, so there is a possibility that Augustana could vault over them for the number one seed.

The NCAA Division II Selection Show airs tonight at 8 PM Central and regionals begin on Thursday.