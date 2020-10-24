Augustana Basketball Ranked in Preseason Top 20

Photo courtesy of Jurgens Photography with permission

The 2020-2021 basketball season for Augustana University is right around the corner and the Vikings are getting some preseason love in the national polls.

Augustana Basketball is ranking No. 13 in the Basketball Times DII preseason poll.

The Vikings finished the 2019-2020 season 19-11 but bring back all five starters and a balanced attack offensively.

Tom Billeter’s teams are always good at dictating the pace, shooting 3’s and with almost 90% of their offense coming back from last year, Augie is set up for a really good season

Coach Billeter would also be first to tell you none of this preseason hype matters because on the court and the wins they actually get will dictate whether this season is a success or not.

For more information on Augustana Basketball, Augustana Athletics, and. future schedules, you can visit the GoAugie website.

