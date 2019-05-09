Augustana Baseball Takes 12 NSIC Conference Awards

The Augustana Vikings baseball team has earned 12 NSIC Conference awards in addition to their regular season title.

Augustana went 36-14 overall during the regular season and 29-6 overall in NSIC play this season. The Vikings begin NSIC Tournament play today (May 9) and will do so with multiple season awards in hand.

Tim Huber has won NSIC Coach of the Year after leading the team to its first NSIC regular season championship. Max Steffens was named NSIC Pitcher and Newcomer of the Year after posting a 1.51 ERA.

Jordan Barth, Riley Johnson, Will Olson, JT Mix, and Ryan Nickel join Steffens in being named on either the NSIC First Team or Second Team all conference. Steffens, Nickel, and Michael Svozil took home conference Gold Gloves for the season as well.

NSIC Pitcher of the Year:

RHP Max Steffens, JR. (1.51 ERA, 83.1 IP, .193 BAA)

NSIC Newcomer of the Year (awarded to a transfer student):

RHP Max Steffens, JR. (1.51 ERA, 83.1 IP, .193 BAA)

NSIC Coach of the Year:

Tim Huber (11th Season, 36-14 overall, 29-6 NSIC)

First Team All-Conference:

RHP Max Steffens, JR. (1.51 ERA, 83.1 IP, .193 BAA)

1B Jordan Barth, SO. (.436 AVG, 13 2B, 7 HR, 34 RBI)

CF Riley Johnson, JR. (.402 AVG, 80 H, 49 RBI, 22 SB)

Second Team All-Conference:

C Will Olson, SO. (.340 AVG, 12 2B, 6 HR, 40 RBI, .990 FLD%)

2B JT Mix, SO. (.382 AVG, 58 H, 9 2B, 13 SB)

3B Ryan Nickel, SO. (.332 AVG, 17 2B, 43 RBI)

NSIC Gold Glove:

RHP Max Steffens, JR. (1.000 FLD%, 12 A, .400 SBA%)

LF Michael Svozil, SR. (1.000 FLD%, 71 PO, 4 A)

3B Ryan Nickel, SO. (.990 FLD%, 35 PO, 66 A, 1 E)

The Vikings will play the NSIC tournament in St. Cloud , Minnesota from May 9-12.