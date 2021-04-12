Attention Bargain Hunters! Kingswood Rummages Are Coming.

Whether you're a picker, collector, or just a lookie-loo, mark April 28 through May 1 on your calendar. It's the 44th year for the Kingswood Rummage Sales. A lot of people chose to clean out closets, garages, and storage units during the pandemic, and now it's time to see what they uncovered.

Over 350 homes will be participating. The rummage sales are in southwest Sioux Falls; 1-29 on the East and the Tea-Ellis Road on the West, 12th Street on the North, and 57th Street on the South. Check out their website for a map.

If you're one of the sellers and you have things leftover, you can donate them. This year NU2U Thrift Fashion & Home Goods will have a trailer at 6705 West Strabane Trail that will be collecting items you didn't sell. The trailer will be on-site Saturday, May 1 from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM. For accepted donations click here. Remember, all proceeds from NU2U sales benefit Sioux Falls Christian Schools.

A list of rummages will be posted on the Kingswood Rummage website on April 23 so you can start planning your hunt.