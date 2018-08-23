ATF Offers $10,000 Reward After Firearms Burglary in South Dakota

After thieves took up to 30 firearms during a burglary in Rapid City, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Rapid City Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information.

The Rooster sporting goods store, 1441 W. Main Street in Rapid City was burglarized in the early morning hours of Wednesday (August 22)

ATF is offering a reward in the amount of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000.

You can report a tip by texting 'RCPD' and relevant information to 847411 or contact Detective Michael Shyne at Rapid City Police Dept. at (605) 394-4134. Information can also be sent anonymously to the ATF via the mobile Reportit app, which is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

Police are looking to recover the missing firearms and arrest those involved in the crime. Details of any other possible stolen items were not provided.

See Also: