Area Haunted House Makes Safety Changes in the Light of Pandemic

COVID-19 is scary enough, on its own, that's why a popular Sioux Empire haunted house has taken steps to make the coronavirus pandemic a little less frightening for those hoping to enjoy a good old fashioned spook house this Halloween season.

Organizers of Terror 29 just outside of Sioux Falls are busy taking precautionary steps to make their haunted house COVID-19 compliant.

Terror 29 owner Zac Tenneboe, told Dakota News Now, he started planning the COVID-19 related changes that would go into effect for this year's haunted house way back in June.

Tenneboe said, “So, we started with the build. We took down a lot of high-touch surface areas, a bungee maze, claustrophobia tunnel. All of our staff wear masks. We wear them in the haunt and outside. We will require masks to be worn by the customers going through as well.”

In between all the blood-curdling screams and surprises, two other big changes are also planned for this year's Terror 29 experience. Guests will notice hand sanitizing stations on-site, and the Terror 29 staff plans to wipe down high-touch surface areas after each group of people have gone through the house.

Another noticeable change will be the way tickets are distributed. Tenneboe plans to implement timed ticketing to lessen the number of people waiting to get in.

He told Dakota News Now, “It’s going to allow for shorter lines and they’re in hour intervals. So, you pick your day, you pick your time and you pick which hour you want to come. We won’t have the issue of long lines, two hour waits, which is just going to make the crowd smaller and really help out in this COVID-19 pandemic that we’re living in.”

Tenneboe admits he and his crew are obsessed with the Halloween season and couldn't imagine a year without a haunted house. That's why they knew the changes made needed to happen to make Terror 29 a safe experience for everyone in the Sioux Empire.

One of this area's best-haunted houses is located just minutes from Sioux Falls near the Renner/Crooks exit and is open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday during the month of October.

Get Terror 29 ticket information here.

Source: Dakota News Now