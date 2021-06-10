It is going to be another scorcher across the region today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with a couple of triple digits possible.

A cold front will be moving through the region tonight, and that will spark off some showers and thunderstorms. There’s an enhanced risk of severe weather across parts of central and western South Dakota with a slight risk of severe weather along and west of the James. Any storms that develop will have the chance of having large hail and strong wind gusts. Storms will move east overnight and lose steam.

Rain will start to wrap up late Friday morning and early Friday afternoon along with cooler temps in the 80s.

Upper 80s Saturday with the low 90s returning Sunday.

The good news? Next week is looking cooler.

