Are You Eating South Dakota Bison or Asian Water Buffalo

If you've looked around in the meat department at many South Dakota grocery stores you can find buffalo meat. I always assumed if you bought buffalo meat around here you would be getting South Dakota bison. Apparently that's not necessarily true.

According to Graydc.com if you are buying a product labeled 'buffalo' you may actually be getting water buffalo meat from Africa or South East Asia.

Ranchers in North and South Dakota have gone to Washington DC to push for legislation that would clarify buffalo meat labeling. The 'Truth in Buffalo Labeling Act' legislation was introduced by Sen. John Hoeven R-ND that would require any water buffalo meat not from the U.S. to be labeled specifically as “water buffalo”.

Although both bison and water buffalo meat are safe to consume obviously local producers would like you to know if you are looking for locally sourced buffalo meat, that's what you are getting.